New Hampshire moves to address mental health needs

New Hampshire is taking the first steps to expanding mental health services in the state, putting out requests for proposals on residential beds, a mobile crisis team and other initiatives approved by the Legislature.
The Legislature passed a $11.7 billion, two-year state budget in June that includes funding to increase the number of community-based mental health treatment and expand services for children with severe emotional disturbances among other programs.
As part of that, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has requested proposals for several programs including up to 20 additional beds for up to two years to serve severe mentally ill patients. The department is also asking for a mobile crisis team and apartments in areas with high rates of admissions and discharges from New Hampshire Hospital.
