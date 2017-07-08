Chuck Schwarz, left, holds hand with his wife Cathy at Heritage Woods of South Elgin, Friday, June 30, 2017, in South Elgin, Ill. Medicaid Americans 65 and order and the disabled make up about a quarter of Medicaid recipients but account for two-thirds of its expenditures.
Health & Science

July 08, 2017 6:25 AM

Medicaid cut in GOP health bill worries the nursing home set

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Medicaid is most often associated with poor children and single mothers. Yet seniors and the disabled account for almost two-thirds of its spending and could be hit hard under the Republican health care bill.

That's because the overwhelming majority of nursing home patients receive Medicaid subsidies. That assistance is now in jeopardy under the GOP health care bill being crafted in the U.S. Senate.

The federal-state insurance partnership is targeted for a 25 percent cut of its projected budget within a decade under the GOP plan. The Congressional Budget Office pegs the amount to be cut at a combined $772 billion.

Supporters of the bill say nursing home subsidies will not suffer significant cuts, but opponents say they are inevitable. The uncertainty is frustrating those who rely on them.

