Health & Science

July 05, 2017 10:24 PM

Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood donations in central Kentucky citing a "critical" supply shortage.

The Red Cross says in a news release that there have been 61,000 fewer donations than needed over the last two months.

Tiffany Taylor, a spokeswoman for the River Valley Blood Services Region, which includes central Kentucky, says it's important to increase the agency's blood supply so it's prepared for emergencies.

Several blood drives are planned in the area through the end of July.

A list of drives and more information about giving blood can be found at http://www.redcrossblood.org .

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos