Health & Science

July 04, 2017 12:03 PM

Kansas health officials report confirmed measles case

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas health officials have reported a confirmed case of measles in Butler County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Butler County Health Department said in a joint news release Tuesday that a number of county health departments will be notifying all identified contacts.

Staff will evaluate immunization status and ask about any possible symptoms among people exposed.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing.

Health officials say symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after exposure to an infected person. They include fever, blotchy skin rash, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier says the best way to prevent measles is vaccination.

