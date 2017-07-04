Hawaii needs more caregivers as elderly population grows

Hawaii's elderly population is growing, yet the number of caregivers available to help them is declining.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://ow.ly/JLjQ30difsU ) reported Monday that according to U.S. Census Bureau data, those 65 and older made up 17.1 percent of Hawaii's 1.4 million residents in 2016. That's a jump from 14.3 percent in 2010.
State Chief Economist Eugene Tian says Hawaii will need more nursing homes in 10 to 20 years.
But AARP Hawaii spokesman Craig Gima says seniors generally want to age at home instead of in costly nursing homes.
He says the ratio between caregivers and the people they need to care for is expected to decline. He says Hawaii needs to do more to promote home care and communities where people can age at home.
