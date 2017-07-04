'Pope's hospital' to release annual report after AP probe

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2016 file photo, from left, Mariella Enoc, president of Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, pray before an event to release the hospital's annual report at the Vatican. Parolin in 2014 authorized an independent task force of current and former hospital employees to report back to him on alleged medical and administrative problems at "the pope's hospital." Gregorio Borgia AP Photo