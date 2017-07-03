Focus at pope's hospital for kids put profits over patients

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis greets children from the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital. During the audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall, Francis exhorted hospital caregivers not to fall prey to corruption, which he called the “greatest cancer” that can strike a hospital. “Bambino Gesu has had a history that hasn't always been good,” the pope said, jettisoning his prepared remarks to decry the temptation to “transform a good thing like a children's hospital into a business, and make a business where doctors become businessmen and nurses become businessmen, everyone's a businessman!”
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis greets children from the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital. During the audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall, Francis exhorted hospital caregivers not to fall prey to corruption, which he called the “greatest cancer” that can strike a hospital. “Bambino Gesu has had a history that hasn't always been good,” the pope said, jettisoning his prepared remarks to decry the temptation to “transform a good thing like a children's hospital into a business, and make a business where doctors become businessmen and nurses become businessmen, everyone's a businessman!” Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis greets children from the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital. During the audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall, Francis exhorted hospital caregivers not to fall prey to corruption, which he called the “greatest cancer” that can strike a hospital. “Bambino Gesu has had a history that hasn't always been good,” the pope said, jettisoning his prepared remarks to decry the temptation to “transform a good thing like a children's hospital into a business, and make a business where doctors become businessmen and nurses become businessmen, everyone's a businessman!” Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo

Health & Science

July 03, 2017 2:29 AM

Focus at pope's hospital for kids put profits over patients

By NICOLE WINFIELD and MARIA CHENG Associated Press
ROME

An Associated Press investigation finds the Vatican once authorized an inquiry of its showcase children's hospital that revealed its mission was "more aimed at profit than on caring for children."

For several weeks in early 2014, a secret Vatican-authorized task force of doctors and nurses from Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital found breaches of standard medical practice, heightened infection risk and management problems. Nine months later, a second Vatican investigation — led by a trio of American health professionals — inspected the hospital for three days and "disproved" the earlier findings, concluding the hospital was "best in class."

Though the inquiries reached different conclusions, the AP found under Bambino Gesu's past administration, children sometimes paid the price as the hospital expanded services and tried to make a money-losing Vatican enterprise profitable.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos