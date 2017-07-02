Health officials confirm Big Island's first mumps case

The state Department of Health has tracked the mumps outbreak to Hawaii County.
Health officials announced Friday that they have confirmed the first case of mumps on Hawaii Island.
District Health Officer Aaron Ueno told West Hawaii Today (http://bit.ly/2tf0hTX) that the case happened in east Hawaii. He was unable to be more specific.
Other new mump cases have been confirmed on Oahu and Kauai. The department says that as of Friday, the number of mumps cases statewide reached 133.
People infected with mumps are urged to stay home and maintain a distance from others to prevent spreading the infection. State law requires people with mumps to avoid school, work or travel for nine days after the start of symptoms.
