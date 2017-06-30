Simone Veil, leading French feminist politician, dies at 89

FILE - In this Jan 2003 file photo, former French Cabinet Minister and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil cries as she delivers a speech during the inauguration of the Paris Memorial for Holocaust victims. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this March 18, 2010 file photo, Simone Veil, left, dressed in the French Academician's uniform, poses in the library of the Institut de France before a ceremony in Paris. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this March 18, 2010 file photo, Simone Veil, dressed in the French Academician's uniform, delivers her speech at the Institut de France before a ceremony in Paris. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this March 18, 2010 file photo, Simone Veil, dressed in the French Academician's uniform, displays her ceremonial epee in the library of the Institut de France before a ceremony in Paris. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this June 7, 1994 file photo, then First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, is greeted by French Health, Urban and Social Affairs Minister Simone Veil at a breakfast meeting in Paris. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this March 11 2008 file photo, then Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, hugs former French Health Minister Simone Veil, herself a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, after laying a wreath of flowers at the Unknown Soldier flame under ther Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this July 22, 2007 file photo, Simone Veil delivers a speech in Paris, during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of a World War II roundup of French Jews, at the former site of the Velodrome d'Hiver bicycle stadium. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies at age 89.
FILE - In this March 10, 2004 file photo Former French Cabinet Minister and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil is seen during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies.
FILE - In this Jan.27 2002 file photo, Simone Veil is reflected in a pane of glass as she addresses the German Parliament during a commemorative ceremony for the victims of the Nazi regime in the Reichstag building in Berlin. Simone Veil, a Nazi death camp survivor and prominent French politician who spearheaded abortion rights, dies.
