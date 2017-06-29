Health & Science

June 29, 2017 9:07 PM

Man fined for poisoning bald eagles on New York farm

The Associated Press
TUSCARORA, N.Y.

A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 68-year-old William Wentling, of Rothville, Pennsylvania, mailed a container of the pesticide Furadan to his farm in Addison, New York, and directed workers to pour it on carcasses to kill birds of prey.

Prosecutors say two bald eagles, two red-tailed hawks and a rough-legged hawk died after feeding on the poisoned sheep in March 2015. One of the eagles was a female who had been incubating eggs.

Authorities say the poison was used because hawks had been killing lambs on the farm in the Steuben County town of Tuscarora.

