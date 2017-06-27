EPA chief met with Dow CEO before deciding on pesticide ban

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington. Pruitt’s schedule shows he met with Dow CEO Andrew Liveris for about a half hour on March 9 during a conference held at a Houston hotel. Twenty days later Pruitt announced his decision to deny a petition to ban Dow’s chlorpyrifos pesticide from being sprayed on food, despite a review by his agency’s own scientists that concluded ingesting even minuscule amounts of the chemical can interfere with the brain development of fetuses and infants. EPA released a copy of Pruitt’s March meeting schedule earlier this month following several Freedom of Information Act requests.