Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season Pause 1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? 0:36 Staying safe in hot temperatures 3:03 The ABCs of Sun Protection 1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread? 2:38 The future of clean energy being innovated at Berkeley Lab 1:31 Tacoma woman discovered running later than most and now will run Boston Marathon 2:25 Former half-marathon world record holder returns to running after lymphoma 1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Natalie Fertig/McClatchy

The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Natalie Fertig/McClatchy