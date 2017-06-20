Health officials detect mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus

The New York City Health Department says it had detected the first of the season's mosquitoes with West Nile virus.
The agency says the infected mosquitoes were found in Staten Island. No human cases were reported in the agency's announcement Monday.
The department says it will spray pesticides to target mosquito breeding grounds if persistent West Nile virus activity is reported. They will continue to apply larvicide to marshlands and other areas with standing water that can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
West Nile virus can cause serious complications if contracted, and is characterized by nausea and fever.
Mosquito season in New York typically spans from April to September.
