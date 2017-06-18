'Human Project' study will ask 10,000 to share life's data

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. Researchers are gearing up to start recruiting 10,000 New Yorkers early next year for a study so sweeping it’s called “The Human Project.” They’ll be asked to share a trove of personal information, from cellphone locations and credit-card swipes to blood samples and life-changing events. For 20 years. Frank Franklin II AP Photo