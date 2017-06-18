With budget done, California lawmakers turn to other issues

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo Delilah Gutierrez, 10, holds a sign during a protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration. in San Francisco. The state legislature is debating more than a dozen bills, sponsored by Democrats, to resist Trump's immigration agenda, particularly his promises to increase deportations and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo