June 17, 2017 6:35 AM

Illinois gets $2M to provide health care to mothers, kids

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois is receiving more than $2 million in federal grants to help provide health care to mothers and their children across the state.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The money is particularly targeted at helping low-income people and those living in areas with limited access to health care, such as rural communities.

Duckworth says if a woman can't afford pre- or post-natal health care it can "devastate her entire family."

The grants will be administered through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

