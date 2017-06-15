Student freed by North Korea has severe neurological injury

Two people hug outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.
Otto Warmbier, center on a stretcher, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is loaded into an ambulance after being carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. His parents have said he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated.
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.
A crying woman exits a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, as he is transferred from his transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.
Alison Lebrun helps tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, in the Wyoming suburb of Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports venues Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman's current trip is his first since Donald Trump became president. He told reporters in Beijing, as he departed for Pyongyang, that he hopes his trip will "open a door" for Trump.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets up from his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, after testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson poses for a photograph in his office in Santa Fe, N.M. Richardson says there should be an investigation into what happened to an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma. Otto Warmbier was in a coma when he landed in Cincinnati late Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Fred Warmbier, father of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Wyoming High School in Cincinnati. Otto Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released to his home state of Ohio on Tuesday in a coma.
