Health & Science

June 04, 2017 6:20 AM

UConn to host conference on the ethics of genomic research

The Associated Press
FARMINGTON, Conn.

The University of Connecticut is hosting a national conference to explore the ethics of genomic research.

The three-day conference will open on Monday at the UConn Health and the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington.

As science makes advances in mapping the genome, questions have arisen about what access people should have to information that could tell them such things as if someone is susceptible to a disease.

The conference's keynote speaker will be Stephanie Devaney, the deputy director of the All of Us Research Program at the National Institutes of Health.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos