New Mexico institutions work to solve doctor shortage

The University of New Mexico and a private Las Cruces college are working to address the state's doctor shortage in hopes of improving access to care in rural areas.
Officials tell the Las Cruces Sun-News (http://bit.ly/2qSnPeC) physicians are less inclined to work in rural areas where they feel isolated or see lack of activities and low pay. To help address the issues, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine says they have created 124 new residency positions and plan to expand to 400 to 500 positions in the future. It also requires its students to learn Native American healing processes and medical Spanish, skills often necessary in rural practices.
According to the University of New Mexico's website, its BA/MD program requires student to shadow physicians in rural hospitals and clinics over the summer.
