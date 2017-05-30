UN food agency warns South Sudan conflict is fueling famine

FILE - This is a Wednesday, April 5, 2017, file photo of Adel Bol, 20, cradles as she her 10-month-old daughter Akir Mayen at a food distribution site in Malualkuel in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. The head of the U.N.'s food and agriculture agency warned Tuesday May 30, 2017 that conflict in South Sudan could undermine hopes of avoiding a new famine next year. File AP Photo