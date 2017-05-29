Senators' demands underscore McConnell's health care problem

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. pauses while meeting with the media to discuss healthcare on Capitol Hill in Washington. For McConnell, writing a Republican-only health care bill that can pass the Senate boils down to this question: How do you solve a problem like Dean, Lisa, Patrick, Ted, Rand and Susan? Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo