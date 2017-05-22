After 9 months in space, mouse sperm yield healthy mice

This July 23, 2014, photo provided by University of Yamanashi shows a white mouse foster mother with pups. Freeze-dried mice sperm samples were launched in 2013 to the International Space Station and returned to Earth in 2014. The intense radiation of space caused slight DNA damage to the sperm. Yet, following in vitro fertilization on the ground, healthy offspring resulted. The baby mice grew into adults with normal fertility of their own. University of Yamanashi via AP Sayaka Wakayama