Northwest Orthopedic and Sports Medicine joining Kadlec

Kadlec is pleased to announce Northwest Orthopedic and Sports Medicine is joining Kadlec Clinic on April 1.
Kadlec is also adding a new clinic and surgery center at 1351 Fowler St., Richland. The new location will have 20 patient exam rooms, three surgical bays, X-ray and on-site physical therapy. The surgery center is scheduled to open this summer.
The public is invited to meet the providers and tour the new location on March 30. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held for the new facility at 11:30 a.m. followed by tours until 1:30 p.m. Tours will resume from 5 to 7 p.m.
Comments