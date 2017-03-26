Northwest Orthopedic and Sports Medicine joining Kadlec

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:59 500 Mid-Columbia firefighters scheduled for live fire training in Kennewick