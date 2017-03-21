Tri-Cities’ first eating disorder treatment center opens

An intensive outpatient program for people with eating disorders is up and running in Kennewick.
Several years in the making, the program — at the Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington, on West Kennewick Avenue — is the only one of its kind in the region.
The next-closest is in Spokane, said Katie Klute, the center’s director.
She’s been working on bringing an outpatient program for eating disorder treatment to the Tri-Cities for years.
“It feels pretty amazing” that it’s finally operating, she said. “We’ve got a great team. It feels great.”
The program started around the beginning of March.
Right now, it’s limited to women 18 and older, although it may eventually expand with more staffing.
The program runs five days a week and includes individual and group therapeutic work, nutritional counseling and “meal experiential” sessions, in which participants get help navigating meal times.
It’s open to participants will all kinds of eating disorders, from anorexia and bulimia to binge eating and exercise addiction.
Eating disorders are pervasive, and they have the highest mortality of any mental illness, Klute said.
About 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. will have a “clinically significant” eating disorder at some time in their lives, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.
Klute noted that eating disorders are under-reported, so the actual number of people who’ve experienced one is likely higher than statistics show.
The Kennewick center’s outpatient program runs a minimum of seven weeks, with rolling admission.
The facility is cozy, with a home-like feel. Klute said the aim is to make the clients feel as comfortable and supported as possible as they work their way through the program.
“It’s an honor to be able to take the journey with them. We care tremendously about the people who come here,” she said.
Along with Klute, the staff includes clinical supervisor Mary Corley, therapist Madora Sadler, registered dietician and nurse Nadine Mitchell and Wendy Marske, who handles administrative support.
For more information on the program, go to recoveryandwellness.org or call 509-619-0519.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
