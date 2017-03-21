Tri-Cities’ first eating disorder treatment center opens

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:13 Connell coaches ready to rumble in pro wrestling spoof

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:07 No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off