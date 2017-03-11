Trios Health receives new neonatal nurse practitioner

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State Pause

0:48 Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it