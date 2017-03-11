Trios Health receives new neonatal nurse practitioner

Valerie Rasey joined Trios Medical Group as a pediatric hospitalist.
She will provide inpatient pediatric care primarily at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the facility’s Family Birthing Center and Special Care Nursery in Kennewick. She is a certified neonatal nurse practitioner.
Rasey has more than 21 years of combined experience working in neonatal intensive care units and caring for high-risk infants. Prior to joining Trios Health, she worked for Pediatrix Medical Group in the Sacred Heart Medical Center and Deaconess Medical Center NICU in Spokane. Before that, she worked at Kadlec Medical Center for 14 years.
Rasey received a master of science neonatal nurse practitioner degree from the University of Washington. She also completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
