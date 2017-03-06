Kadlec offering diabetes group event March 15

A free Type 2 diabetes group event scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. March 15 at the Kadlec Healthplex.
The topic is “You’re in the Hospital with Diabetes, Now What?”
The presenter will be Gina Cronrath. Registration is required. Call 509-942-2660.
March 6, 2017 8:37 PM
