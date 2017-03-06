Overdose survivors in this Ohio city face misdemeanor charge

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:36 Staying safe in hot temperatures

3:03 The ABCs of Sun Protection

1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?