Liver transplant surgical pioneer Dr. Thomas Starzl dies

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick Pause

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks