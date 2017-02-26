Trios adds acute care nurse practitioner

Julie Peck Rendon joined Trios Health as an acute care nurse practitioner.
Rendon will provide care to patients admitted to the Trios Southridge Hospital and the Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Kennewick.
Rendon previously provided acute nursing care at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton for 12 years. She worked in the hospital’s emergency department, intensive care unit and as a hospital supervisor.
Rendon received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and completed her doctorate at the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner program at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
