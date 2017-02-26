Dr. Samuel Coor joins Trios Neurology

Dr. Samuel Coor has joined Trios Medical Group.
Coor is board certified in neurology, and worked in private practice in Washington since 1991, focusing on neurology, electrodiagnostic medicine, venous disease and lymphatic medicine, and laser medicine.
He served as a consultant for medical organizations, as a clinical investigator for pharmaceutical trials focused on treating neurological conditions, and is a published speaker on a variety of neurological conditions. He was a governor appointee to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in 2014.
He is accepting new patients to his practice, on the fourth floor of the Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick. The practice phone number is 509-221-6450.
