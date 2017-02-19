Lourdes surgeon performs Tri-Cities’ first robotic-assisted weight loss surgery

A Pasco surgeon recently performed the first-ever robotic-assisted weight loss surgery in the Tri-Cities.
Dr. Wanda Good of Lourdes Health performed the sleeve gastrectomy on a patient at the end of January.
A gastrectomy is removal of part or all of the stomach. The procedure was a big success, Good said.
“I talked to (the patient) on the phone, and he was ecstatic and doing well,” she recently told the Herald.
The surgery should help the patient lose weight and lead to other health improvements.
While it was a first in the Tri-Cities, many more such procedures are on the horizon, thanks to Good and the Lourdes’ Center for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery.
The bariatric procedures aren’t for people who are a little overweight, but for those dealing with morbid obesity.
Good recently joined the Pasco health network, and she’s the medical director of the new program.
She performs bariatric, or weight loss, procedures using a cutting-edge robotic-assisted method.
Instead of traditional open surgery — the kind often shown in TV or movies, where the surgeon opens the patient up with a large incision and works directly over him or her using hand-held tools — Good inserts small cameras and tools through small incisions, and then controls them from a nearby console.
She’s doing the operating — every move is at her command. But the robotic-assisted approach is much less invasive and results in quicker healing and less risk for infection.
It’s also precise, using high-definition cameras with 3-D magnification capability that provide an up-close and fully immersive view.
Good came to Lourdes from Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center. She earned her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, and completed residency training at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She also completed a fellowship in robotic, metabolic and bariatric surgery at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
She’s proud of being able to offer the advanced surgical procedures.
“I take great pride in my training and my attention to that,” she said.
But she also emphasized that the care provided through Lourdes’ Center for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery is about more than the time in the operating room.
“The whole goal of this program, and certainly my drive as a surgeon, is caring for the patient in a comprehensive way,” she said. “My procedure has to be excellent. But if the patient doesn’t (also) have the education, support and backing, they won’t be as successful.”
That means that patients who come through the program have access to counseling, nutritional help and even assistance navigating insurance issues — along with the medical care.
“It is imperative for patients to know they have a team of professionals who are each dedicated to supporting them through their journey,” Good said.
The surgeries are sometimes perceived as an “easy out,” but that’s far from the case, Good said, noting they require commitment and follow up.
Cynthia Gomez-Hodges, administrative director of metabolic and bariatric surgery center, said Good is a strong addition to the Lourdes family and her skills are a boon for the area.
“This is a great opportunity for Lourdes to be able to venture into this type of medicine,” Gomez-Hodges said.
Lourdes’ Center for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery is offering free seminars each month for people who want to learn more about the procedures. The center also is coordinating support groups.
To stay up to date on the offerings, go to lourdesbariatrics.com.
