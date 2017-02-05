New partnership with Grace Clinic to bolster Tri-City Union Gospel Mission’s medical ministry

A new community partnership is poised to bolster a vital service at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.
Grace Clinic in Kennewick has agreed to provide oversight and infrastructure support to the mission’s medical ministry.
“Agencies often try to reinvent the wheel. We don’t want to reinvent the wheel — we want to partner,” said Chariss Warner, a mission official who oversees the medical ministry.
Like the Union Gospel Mission, Grace Clinic also helps some of the Tri-Cities’ neediest residents. It’s the area’s only free clinic for the uninsured, providing medical, dental and mental health care.
Mark Brault, president of Grace Clinic, agreed. “We believe that when nonprofits can partner in this fashion, it’s a better utilization of the resources available in the community,” he said.
The Union Gospel Mission has two shelters next door to each other in downtown Pasco — one for men and one for women and children.
Every week, volunteer nurses from the local chapter of Faith Community Nursing provide care to shelter residents.
Nursing students from Columbia Basin College and Washington State University Tri-Cities also do rotations at the mission.
The medical ministry has been running for about five years — and it makes a difference, officials said.
People who come through the shelter often haven’t been to a doctor or other medical provider in quite some time. The nurses provide treatment and also education about health matters.
And they build relationships with the shelter-goers. “A lot of (the work we do there) is listening. They need somebody to listen to them,” said Jan Jacobson, the local Faith Community Nursing coordinator.
Andrew Porter, Union Gospel Mission executive director, said the work by Jacobson and her colleagues “is needed. It’s definitely needed.”
The partnership with Grace Clinic will make the ministry even better, he said.
Grace Clinic will take over screening the volunteer nurses to ensure their licenses are up to date and the like, adding the mission’s medical ministry in its malpractice insurance coverage and provide some other support.
The mission will use Grace Clinic's electronic medical records system. Grace Clinic also will take over screening the volunteer nurses to ensure their licenses are up to date and the like, adding the mission's medical ministry in its malpractice insurance coverage and provide some other support.
The partnership means sustainability for the medical ministry, Warner told the Herald. And it’s a step toward the mission’s long-term goal of being able to provide respite care for the homeless, she said.
The Union Gospel Mission is a busy place. The men’s shelter sleeps an average of about 95 people a night, with the women and children’s shelter averaging about 30.
A new men’s shelter to replace the existing cramped facility is planned; construction on the facility — also in downtown Pasco — is expected to start around April.
A new women and children’s shelter in Kennewick is envisioned in the future.
It sees about 5,000 patients a year.
Grace Clinic’s expertise in the medical world will greatly help the Union Gospel Mission, Porter said. The two organizations are a natural fit to work together because of their similar missions and values, he said.
“It seems like we’re made for each other, in a sense,” Porter said.
The Union Gospel Mission’s medical ministry could use more volunteers. To help, go to tcugm.org/volunteer.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
