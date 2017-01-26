Medical malpractice lawsuit tossed out

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by a Washington state woman against a hospital alleging doctors wrongly diagnosed her with a mental illness and failed to treat her traumatic brain injury.
The Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2km87Gt ) Wednesday that Michelle Dalen's malpractice lawsuit was filed against PeaceHealth and St. John Medical Center.
The 49-year-old woman had been scraping ice off her car in 2011 when she slipped and hit her head on the pavement.
While hospitalized at St. John, Dalen claims she was wrongly admitted for a mental illness and that the hospital didn't get consent from her for treatment.
But a judge dismissed the case Wednesday.
The reason was for the dismissal wasn't clear, but Dalen says the judge found she didn't provide enough evidence to support her claims.
