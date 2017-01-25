EXCHANGE: Program provides products, jobs for the blind

At Horizons for the Blind in Crystal Lake, Executive Director Camille Caffarelli wants to make sure everyone is on a level playing field.
To her, that means those who are visually impaired should be able to enjoy visiting a museum, or be able to read their private bills without having to ask for help from others.
Caffarelli, who was born blind, started the nonprofit in 1977 out of her Chicago home with the help of two volunteers. The group worked with the Chicago Botanic Garden and other museums to create displays the visually impaired could enjoy.
Forty years later, the Horizons for the Blind has moved from Chicago to Carpentersville to Crystal Lake and expanded its work.
"Now we're one of the leading producers of braille and large print in the country," Caffarelli said.
Horizons for the Blind works with companies including Comcast, AT&T, Time Warner Cable and more to provide people across the country with large-print or braille bills for anything from gas and electrical services to bank statements.
The organization still works with museums to provide tactile displays and distributes other products such as a scanner that can identify food and drink products and their ingredients.
Another part of Horizon's mission is to provide meaningful jobs to those with visual impairments, Caffarelli said. Horizons for the Blind employs about 50 people, half of whom have a visual impairment.
"I like to see people working who otherwise wouldn't get a chance," Caffarelli said.
Sitting at his desk, Horizons for the Blind supervisor of IT Gavin Walkington scanned a can of Coke. A speech synthesizer then read out the name of the product.
His keyboard, and others in the office, have an additional braille row at the bottom that allow visually impaired employees to read materials that would usually show up on a computer screen.
Walkington has worked at Horizons for 21 years, he said. It was his first job out of high school.
"It's a company that is maximizing the potential of blind and visually impaired people, and making things accessible to them," Walkington said.
Cathy Galizia has worked at Horizons for the past 14 years reviewing products before they leave the facility. Being visually impaired, Galizia remembers reading large-print books as a child.
"The stuff wasn't always put together well," Galizia said. "And Horizons does a really good job of making sure that things that blind and visually impaired people get they can actually use."
Throughout the office at 125 Erick St., Suite A103, braille can be seen on business cards, vending machines and plaques on the walls.
Horizons also partners with bus companies to help get visually impaired employees to work.
Jeffery Thorsen has been a member of Horizons for the Blind's board of directors for nearly 20 years. He was introduced to the organization through his work with the Crystal Lake Lions Club, a service club whose mission includes helping those with visual impairments.
"It's about empowerment," Thorsen said of Horizon's mission.
The organization has succeeded for 40 years because of Caffarelli's sense of empathy and good business sense, Thorsen said.
"She built it from something very small to something that it is today," Thorsen said. "It's a significant enterprise right now."
In the coming years, Caffarelli said she hopes the organization can grow to provide more materials to create an equal environment for those who can't see. The work is important to her, she said, because ultimately it improves others lives.
"I think in the end when we leave here and we go and we see God, I don't think God is going to say, 'How many cars do you have? How much money is in your bank?' " Caffarelli said. "I think maybe he'll say what impact did you make on life to make life better for people."
---
Source: The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, http://bit.ly/2j9BxHH
---
Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com
This is an AP-Illinois Exchange story offered by The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.
