Pilot program expands kids’ access to mental and behavioral health care in Benton, Franklin counties

When Dr. Robert Hilt was working as a pediatrician in Kitsap County, he would sometimes want to consult with a child psychiatrist about a patient.
But in two years of practice, “I never successfully got (in touch with one), despite many attempts to do so,” Hilt said.
He’s now a child psychiatrist himself, and he helped create a program at Seattle Children’s Hospital that addresses that issue.
The Partnership Access Line, or PAL, is a telephone-based mental health consultation system for primary care providers in Washington and Wyoming.
46
Percentage of kids in Washington who needed mental health services but didn’t get them, according to a 2015 report from Mental Health in America .
It’s been successful. And now Hilt and his colleagues are trying an expansion — with the pilot program under way in Benton and Franklin counties.
Called PAL Plus, the program aims to increase access to mental and behavioral health treatment for underserved and low-income children. It includes in-person counseling.
The one-year pilot recently got off the ground. With it, “I’m hopeful we have a chance to help some kids who wouldn’t get help otherwise,” said Hilt, who serves as PAL director.
PAL Plus is for Benton and Franklin county kids ages 5 to 18 who are on Washington insurance such as Medicaid, diagnosed with mild-to-moderate depression or disruptive behavior, and aren’t already enrolled in mental health services. The point of entry is the child’s pediatrician or other primary care provider.
The goal is “to equip primary care providers in Benton and Franklin counties with an evidence-supported system of mental and behavioral care that provides rapidly-accessed direct mental health support for their patients exhibiting either signs of depression or significant disruptive behavior,” according to the program.
The young patients will have access to a local therapist, who’ll be supported by child and adolescent psychiatrists and psychologists at Seattle Children’s and the University of Washington School of Medicine.
PAL Plus is partnering with Tri-City providers Catholic Family & Child Service and Lourdes Counseling Center for screening and therapy services.
The need is significant. A 2015 report from Mental Health in America found that 46 percent of kids in the state who needed mental health services didn’t get them.
And the Tri-City area has about 275,000 people but only six mental health facilities recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that treat children, PAL Plus information said.
More and more, primary care providers are the first place a family goes for help with a child’s mental or behavioral health issue, Hilt said. That’s especially true in rural areas, where access can be a greater challenge.
State Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Kennewick, who advocated for PAL Plus on the Senate Health Care Committee, said lack of access to mental and behavioral healthcare for kids and adults has far-reaching consequences.
“Thanks to the commitment of local providers, Seattle Children’s and the people of Benton and Franklin Counties, we have an opportunity to help children and families in the area with a care model that directly addresses this issue,” Brown said in a statement.
Hilt said he’s optimistic about PAL Plus. It has the potential to truly help.
“It’s evidence-supported interventions that are provided earlier, before issues get entrenched,” he said.
For more information, go to seattlechildrens.org and search “PAL Plus.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
