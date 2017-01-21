$1.23 million penalty issued against nursing home

An Idaho nursing home is nearing a deadline to pay a $1.23 million penalty issued by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2iO8VHe) the agency reduced the $2.46 million fine for Holly Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center after the Nampa facility agreed not to appeal.
A payment deadline of Feb. 21 has been set.
Health inspectors determined Holly Lane patients were subjected to neglect and mistreatment.
Officials barred the nursing home from taking additional patients on Medicare and Medicaid.
The facility passed an inspection and was recently allowed to once again take on new Medicare and Medicaid patients.
