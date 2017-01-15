Pasco High freshman learning to walk again

Cesar Martinez misses playing in the snow.
The Pasco High School freshman looks outside when he talks about building snow forts with his brothers or playing with his cousins.
Instead, he is stuck inside most of the time after a rare disease caused paralysis and weakness in his right arm and leg.
“I don’t like staying in the house, because I feel like I’m caged in. Like if I was in the hospital again basically,” he said. “You can’t really go anywhere. When I do go outside, I feel more involved in the world.”
It’s been about two months since Martinez returned home to Pasco, after spending more than a month in Seattle Children’s Hospital recovering from acute flaccid myelitis.
He initially became sick in early October. After going to the hospital with a case of bronchitis, he came down with what he described as a strange case of the flu. It felt like electric currents pulsed in his arms and legs. Then, he was unable to walk.
About 1,400 new cases of transverse myelitis condition —which causes the body’s immune system to attack the spinal cord — are diagnosed each year in the U.S.
Cesar was one of 10 confirmed cases of a rare type of transverse myelitis in Washington state last year.
A second child in Franklin County also contracted the disease, which spiked nationwide in 2016 with 120 confirmed cases by Nov. 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The cause of the condition, which strikes children more often than adults, remains a mystery.
One of his first trials since returning home was learning to negotiate the staircase to the second floor of his family’s home.
“It was challenging for my parents to bring me up the stairs and back down, so I try and force myself to start doing things on my own,” Cesar said.
First, he needed to learn how to crawl again by focusing on using his weakened right side.
“Now I can crawl good,” Cesar said. “Going up the stairs crawling, that is super hard, I don’t know how babies can do it.”
It’s exciting because I’m moving more and that’s what I want to do. From when I got (home) to right now, I think I made a lot of progress.
Cesar Martinez
While he still spends much of his time in the wheelchair, he can move to the sofa, up the stairs and stand from a sitting position.
All of these are improvements from two months ago, when he couldn’t leave a chair without help.
He also spends two to three days a week in therapy. Sessions are split between occupational therapy for his hand and physical therapy for his leg.
“It’s exciting because I’m moving more and that’s what I want to do,” he said. “From when I got (home) to right now, I think I made a lot of progress. Mainly because I couldn’t crawl. I had to pull my leg with me so I could crawl. Now I can stand up from my bed and go to the restroom.”
He returned to school in mid-December for science and math classes, which are required, and band, which is his favorite thing about school. Cesar began playing trumpet in fifth-grade and was in the marching band at Pasco High.
He can’t spend more than a few hours a day in class because it’s hard to remain still.
“After two hours, I start moving a lot,” he said.
When he returns home, he has to lie on the floor and stretch his back because it hurts to sit so long.
My main goal is walking without a walker. My hands can be freely navigating something else and I can still be walking
Cesar Martinez
“My main goal is walking without a walker. My hands can be freely navigating something else and I can still be walking,” he said.
Dr. Jim Owens, a pediatric neurologist at Seattle Children’s, said recovering from acute flaccid myelitis is different for each patient.
“Patients with more severe weakness may make a more limited recovery than those with mild weakness,” Owens said.
Still, Cesar stays positive.
“This is not forever. You’re going to be walking again someday. This is not forever. You just need to push yourself to do it,” Cesar tells himself.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
