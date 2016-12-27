Check out a book and light therapy at Lawrence library

The Lawrence Public Library is offering light therapy for patrons who may want to try it to combat seasonal depression.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports (http://j.mp/2i7KbIP ) the special lights in the library auditorium effectively replicate effects of sunshine and could work to ease symptoms of seasonal depression — or Seasonal Affective Disorder. There are also comfortable chairs there and plenty of reading material.
Kate Gramlich a readers' services assistant at the library, first approached administrators with the idea earlier this year.
Gramlich says she recognized a need for a welcoming outlet for people who may be struggling with negative feelings that can accompany the shorter, darker days of winter.
