December 27, 2016 7:35 AM

Check out a book and light therapy at Lawrence library

The Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Kan.

The Lawrence Public Library is offering light therapy for patrons who may want to try it to combat seasonal depression.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports (http://j.mp/2i7KbIP ) the special lights in the library auditorium effectively replicate effects of sunshine and could work to ease symptoms of seasonal depression — or Seasonal Affective Disorder. There are also comfortable chairs there and plenty of reading material.

Kate Gramlich a readers' services assistant at the library, first approached administrators with the idea earlier this year.

Gramlich says she recognized a need for a welcoming outlet for people who may be struggling with negative feelings that can accompany the shorter, darker days of winter.

