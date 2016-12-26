Michelle Obama: A first lady who charted her own course

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express Pause

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

0:36 Staying safe in hot temperatures

3:03 The ABCs of Sun Protection

1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?

2:38 The future of clean energy being innovated at Berkeley Lab

1:31 Tacoma woman discovered running later than most and now will run Boston Marathon