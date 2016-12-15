Federal law embraces New Mexico model for rural health care

A system developed in New Mexico for improving health care in hard-to-reach, rural areas through video conferencing could be replicated on a national scale under newly approved federal legislation.
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall on Thursday applauded the signing of a law requiring that the U.S. Health and Human Services Department consider integrating and expanding a health care model developed by Project ECHO at the University of New Mexico.
Originally designed the combat hepatitis C, the program connects rural clinics and physicians with experts and specialists at major medical institutions to ensure patients receive advanced treatments that might otherwise be out of reach for an array of maladies.
The New Mexico project was founded by Sanjeev Arora has been expanded to communities internationally.
