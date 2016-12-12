State data: After spike, Lyme disease cases up over 2015

State data indicates the number of Lyme disease cases increased in Maine this year despite a summer drought that some experts hoped would reduce the deer tick population.
Lyme disease is transmitted by the deer tick, also called the black-legged tick. Symptoms include fever, headache and fatigue. The infection can cause arthritis and more severe problems if left untreated.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gRRxvV ) statistics from the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicate Lyme disease cases had been trending below five-year averages through July before spiking in the fall.
State data shows there were more than 1,300 cases through Dec. 5. That's 12 percent higher compared to all of last year.
The state saw nearly 1,400 cases of Lyme disease in 2014.
