Drug rehab center to open near Cincinnati under settlement

A drug rehabilitation facility will be allowed to open near Cincinnati under a proposed settlement.
Dr. Mohamed Aziz sued West Chester Township in September accusing it of violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by not approving a facility that could help his addicted clients who he says are disabled.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2h5Lhnp ) a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last week and recommended they reach a settlement.
Under the proposed settlement, Aziz can open his facility, but the in-patient area must be secured from the rest of the facility.
Clients must voluntarily enter the facility and can't be criminals. Methadone treatment would be barred.
Aziz's attorney says township trustees plan to authorize the settlement later this month.
A trustee called the process frustrating.
