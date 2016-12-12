Pennsylvania woman who poisoned husband freed from prison

A Pennsylvania woman who pleaded guilty to killing her husband by slipping rat poison into his food and drinks has been released from prison.
The (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader (http://bit.ly/2hvqLxB ) reports 53-year-old Joann Curley left a state women's prison in Cambridge Springs, south of Erie, about 12:15 a.m. Monday.
The newspaper says Curley didn't respond to questions shouted by a reporter as four guards escorted her to a waiting truck.
Curley served the maximum 20-year sentence a judge imposed in 1997 under a deal in which she pleaded to third-degree murder.
Luzerne County prosecutors say Curley poisoned her Robert Curley with thallium, a heavy metal used in rat poisoning, in 1991 so she could collect $300,000 in insurance policies and keep him from spending $1.7 million she won in a lawsuit.
