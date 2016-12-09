Officials schedule meetings to discuss bovine TB discoveries

State officials have scheduled a meeting for cattle farmers in two northern Michigan counties where herds recently tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the potentially fatal disease recently was confirmed in a large dairy cattle herd in Alpena County and a large beef herd in Montmorency County.
They are the 67th and 68th herds identified with bovine TB in Michigan since 1998.
Both were located in an area where herds must be tested annually and cattle must be tested before they are taken off the farm to prevent spread of the illness.
The producer meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the department's office in Atlanta.
