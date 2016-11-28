University of Michigan tops Ohio State in annual blood drive

The University of Michigan may have lost on the football field, but the school topped Ohio State University in an annual drive to get blood donations.
The Ann Arbor school says in a statement that Michigan had 2,363 donations and Ohio State brought in 2,355 in the 35th annual blood drive. Michigan and Ohio State competed in the weeks before Saturday's football game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.
The blood drive is called "Blood Battle" and Ohio State had won the last two blood drive competitions.
The University of Michigan gets the American Red Cross traveling trophy. On the football field, Ohio State beat Michigan in double-overtime.
