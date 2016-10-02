Taiwan golfer Lu Wei-chih wins 4 years after brain surgery

Lu Wei-chih won for the first time since surgery four years ago to remove a brain tumor, taking his home Mercuries Taiwan Masters for the third time Sunday at windy at Taiwan Golf and Country Club.
The 37-year-old Lu closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 5-under 283, a stroke ahead of Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines. Lu has four Asian Tour victories, also winning at the course in 2005 and 2011.
Tabuena matched Lu with a 70.
The tournament was played opposite the tour's Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea. India's Ganganjeet Bhullar won that event, closing with a 4-under 67 in rainy Incheon for a one-stroke victory over Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and South Korea's Taewoo Kim. Australia's Scott Hend increased his lead atop the order of merit, tying for sixth to push his season total to $763,252.
