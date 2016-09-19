Miami's Wynwood cleared of Zika; focus shifts to Miami Beach

With health authorities declaring a win against Zika in Miami's Wynwood arts district, their emphasis shifts to the remaining transmission zone on nearby Miami Beach, where residents have objected to the aerial pesticide spraying crediting with halting infections.
No new cases of Zika have been reported in Wynwood since early August, and on Monday health officials declared it to be no longer a zone of active local transmission.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have lifted a warning for pregnant women to stay out of Wynwood altogether.
But officials continue to caution them about traveling to the city and surrounding areas out of concerns for catching the virus, which can cause serious birth defects. In Miami Beach, health officials have broadened their declared zone of active local transmission.
