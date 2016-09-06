Chaplaincy Health Care offers grief classes

Chaplaincy Health Care is offering several grief classes starting this month.
The Young Adult’s Grief Group is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14 at the Chaplaincy facility at 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.
The group is for ages 18 to 25. Cost is $127, with reduced fee option. Call 509-438-5485 or 509-783-7416, ext. 2020, to register.
A Men’s Loss Support Group is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 15 at 2108 W. Entiat Ave.
Cost is $10 per meeting, with a reduced fee option. To sign up, call 509-380-4587.
The one-time class, Understanding Grief: An Introduction, is from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at 1480 Fowler St., Richland.
Cost is $10. Call 509-572-0593 or 509-783-7416, ext. 2060, to register.
