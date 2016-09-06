Health & Science

September 6, 2016 7:29 PM

Chaplaincy Health Care offers grief classes

Tri-City Herald

Chaplaincy Health Care is offering several grief classes starting this month.

The Young Adult’s Grief Group is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14 at the Chaplaincy facility at 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.

The group is for ages 18 to 25. Cost is $127, with reduced fee option. Call 509-438-5485 or 509-783-7416, ext. 2020, to register.

A Men’s Loss Support Group is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 15 at 2108 W. Entiat Ave.

Cost is $10 per meeting, with a reduced fee option. To sign up, call 509-380-4587.

The one-time class, Understanding Grief: An Introduction, is from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at 1480 Fowler St., Richland.

Cost is $10. Call 509-572-0593 or 509-783-7416, ext. 2060, to register.

