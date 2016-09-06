Free skin cancer screening planned Sept. 17 in Kennewick

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is holding a free skin cancer screening in partnership with Kadlec Clinic. The screening is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17.
Screenings are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 509-737-3420 or go to tccancer.org/screenings.
Christy Masterman, a dermatology certified nurse practitioner, and Vicki Haines, both of Kadlec Clinic, will provide spot checks at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Bldg. A, Kennewick.
For more information, call the Tri-Cities Cancer Center at 509-783-9894.
