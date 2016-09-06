Cancer 101 support series offered in Kennewick

The Northwest Cancer Clinic is offering a Cancer 101 support series from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.
Northwest Cancer Clinic invites cancer patients and survivors to learn about what to expect before, during and after treatment, along with the various patient care services to help manage symptoms.
The support series will include a range of cancer specialists.
The clinic is at 7379 West Deschutes Ave., Suite 100, Kennewick.
For more information, go to nwcancerclinic.com or call 509-987-1800.
